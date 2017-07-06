Lufthansa and Fraport sign Frankfurt Airport cost agreement

Lufthansa and Fraport signed (05-Jul-2017) an agreement aimed at reducing operating costs for Lufthansa at Frankfurt Airport. The agreement outlines short-term cost savings and provides a basis for further discussions regarding a medium and long term partnership. Both parties are looking to improve utilisation of their existing infrastructure and reduce costs by improving the advance planning of passenger traffic. There will also be more intense coordination between Lufthansa and Fraport concerning customer relations to optimise services in the non-aviation sector. [more - original PR]