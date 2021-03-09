Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn announce expanded joint train-to-flight partnership

Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn announced (08-Mar-2021) a partnership focused on the rapid expansion of joint train-to-flight services. The two companies have presented plans for a joint product initiative and announced the Lufthansa Express Rail network will be expanded by five additional cities from Dec-2021. The 'Sprinter' high speed trains will also travel to Frankfurt Airport for the first time, linking the airport with Lufthansa Express Rail from Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Münster and Munich. Sprinter trains will also be added on services between Munich and Cologne and from Munich and Nuremberg with service to Frankfurt Airport. Deutsche Bahn and Lufthansa already offer 134 daily feeder trains to Frankfurt Airport from 17 German cities. From Apr-2021, feeder trains with Lufthansa Express Rail tickets will be bookable as long as the associated connecting flight is bookable. [more - original PR]