Lufthansa adds 50 frequencies for Easter 2022 period following bookings demand
Lufthansa reported (23-Feb-2022) bookings during the week commencing 14-Feb-2022 increased 400% year-on-year, driven by demand for the Easter 2022 holiday period. The carrier accordingly plans to increase capacity for the Easter holiday period and will operate over 30 additional frequencies from Frankfurt to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal and Larnaca. From Munich it will operate over 20 additional frequencies to Faro, Heraklion, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca. Lufthansa Group reported the most popular Easter holiday and summer 2022 destinations are Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, while particular demand has also been recorded for city trips to Barcelona, London, Rome, Oslo and Athens. [more - original PR]