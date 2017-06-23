Lufthansa confirms plans to station A380s at Munich, operating to US and China

Lufthansa confirmed (22-Jun-2017) plans to station five A380s at Munich Airport from 25-Mar-2017, with bookings to Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Beijing now open. As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa is shifting the five aircraft from the 14 A380s based at Frankfurt Airport. Lufthansa stated up to 500 new jobs have been created at Munich due to the A380s, with Lufthansa Hub München CEO Wilken Bormann adding: "With the A380 we offer our customers a premium aircraft at the world's best terminal. The use of the flagship in Munich is a clear step in the direction of further growth". The cost of a return flight to Hong Kong starts from EUR639, to Beijing EUR559 and to Los Angeles EUR849. [more - original PR - English/German]