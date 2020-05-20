Become a CAPA Member
20-May-2020

LOT Polish Airlines to resume eight services in Jun-2020

LOT Polish Airlines provided (19-May-2020) details on plans to resume passenger air services from 01-Jun-2020. Until mid Jun-2020 the carrier will operate the following services:

LOT Polish Airlines chief commercial officer Michał Fijoł said: "We start the resumption of connections very carefully, taking into account the safety of our passengers and on-board crews". The carrier is cooperating with airports and services responsible for public health in order to refine safety procedures for resumed services. [more - original PR - English/Polish]

