LOT Polish Airlines to exceed 10m pax by 2020

LOT Polish Airlines projected (22-Nov-2017) more than 10 million passengers p/a by 2020. LOT Polish Airlines CEO Rafał Milczarski said the carrier expects to handle 6.8 million passengers in 2017 and nine million in 2018, according to a report by PolskieRadio.pl on 21-Nov-2017. From mid 2019, the LOT Group plans to have a fleet of 75 aircraft, including aircraft in service with LOT Polish Airlines, orders due for delivery by mid 2019 and Nordica aircraft. [more - original PR]