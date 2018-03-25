LOT Polish Airlines takes delivery of first 787-9

LOT Polish Airlines announced (23-Mar-2018) the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft (SP-LSA) to Warsaw. The aircraft will be deployed on Warsaw-Chicago service. The aircraft is configured with 24 business, 21 premium economy and 249 economy class seats. CEO Rafał Milczarski said: "LOT is the first airline in Europe whose long haul fleet consists only of Dreamliners". The carrier's second and third 787-9s are scheduled to be delivered in 2018 and will operate New York, Toronto and occasionally Seoul services. [more - original PR]