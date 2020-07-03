Become a CAPA Member
3-Jul-2020 12:31 PM

LOT Polish Airlines resumes international services

LOT Polish Airlines resumed (02-Jul-2020) the first international services since the suspension of passenger services in mid Mar-2020. The first passengers travelled to Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, Budapest, Dubrovnik, Duesseldorf, Kyiv, Prague, Split and Vilnius on 01-Jul-2020. The network will also include Oslo and Vienna services from 02-Jul-2020. The carrier's network will include the first long haul services to Canada, South Korea and Japan, as well as flights to the UK, Albania, Montenegro and Ukraine as of Jul-2020. [more - original PR]

