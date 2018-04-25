LOT Polish Airlines confirms order for three 787s

LOT Polish Airlines confirmed (25-Apr-2018) an order for three Boeing 787-9 aircraft, to be delivered in 2019 under a 12 year operational lease agreement with Avolon Aerospace Leasing. Two aircraft are to be delivered in May-2019 and one in Oct-2019. Head of corporate communications Adrian Kubicki said: "In total by the end of 2019 we will have had as many as 15 Boeing 787s, which not only is LOT's historical record but also evidence that we can actually recognize our strategy as successfully implemented. LOT betted on an aircraft larger than its 787-9s with a seating capacity of 294 and hit the bull's eye as the interest in our services among passengers has been steadily increasing. At present we operate 13 direct long distance flights and each new machine is an opportunity to launch another one or two new routes". [more - original PR]