LOT Polish Airlines COO Maciej Wilk, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (01-Dec-2022) the airline had "very limited" layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the carrier has no problems sourcing enough pilots and cabin crew, but there is a "real issue" in securing aeronautical engineers. Mr Wilk said the shortage of engineers has the potential to impact the airline's growth.