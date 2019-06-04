LOT CEO: 737 MAX 'will continue to be an amazing performer'

LOT Polish Airlines CEO Rafał Milczarski, speaking at the CAPA Airline CEOs in Seoul Summit, stated (04-Jun-2019) the Boeing 737 MAX 8 "until the grounding was an amazing performer for us". He said the 737 MAX 8 was generating 20% fuel savings compared to the aircraft LOT used previously and the reduced noise footprint at airports such as London Heathrow Airport were also generating significant savings. "I'm confident the aircraft will come back into service and when it comes back it will be the safest in the world and will continue to be an amazing performer", Mr Milczarski said. LOT has five grounded 737 MAX 8s and has commitments for at least another seven 737 MAX 8s, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.