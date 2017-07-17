Los Angeles BOAC issues key approvals for Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines projects at LAX

Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners (BOAC) issued (14-Jul-2017) key approvals for two airport improvement projects involving Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX):

Delta Air Lines USD1.9 billion terminal 2 and 3 modernisation project: Project includes upgrading the terminal 2 concourse, demolition and reconstruction of the terminal 3 concourse building, demolition of the southern appendages of the terminal 3 satellite structure, and demolition and reconstruction of the passenger and baggage processing facilities. BOAC took a number of actions as it approved the modernisation project, including certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report and adoption of the California Environmental Quality Act Findings of Fact, the Statement of Overriding Considerations and the Mitigation and Monitoring Reporting Program;

Southwest Airlines USD490 million terminal 1.5 project: BOAC voted in favour of a lease agreement with Southwest Airlines for terminal 1.5 which will include a connector between terminals 1 and 2, as well as space for additional ticket counters, baggage carousels, a bus gate and an additional security screening check point. The terminal is expected to open in 2020, and will include a vertical circulation core to connect it to the planned automated people mover, and feature a bus gate that will allow Southwest Airlines to transport passengers to the Tom Bradley International Terminal for international services. [more - original PR]

