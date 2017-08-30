Loading
30-Aug-2017 11:23 AM

LAWA introduces measure to improve TNC operations at LAX

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) authorised (28-Aug-2017) transportation network companies (TNC) Uber and Lyft to implement 'Rematch' functionality for their drivers operating at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The feature allows TNC drivers who are concluding drop-off trips in the Central Terminal Area (CTA) to immediately pick up new passengers following drop off and start a new trip. Rematch allows two trip transactions to occur within one circuit of the CTA, increasing the number of passengers who can be picked up during a single circuit. This differs from the standard operating procedure of drivers performing only a single pick-up or drop off per CTA circuit trip. LAWA anticipates this will positively affect traffic congestion by reducing the number of overall vehicle trips made into the CTA. [more - original PR]

