Los Angeles International Airport reports Jan-2018 traffic up nearly 4%

Los Angeles International Airport reported (26-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Passengers: 6.7 million, +3.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 4.6 million, +3.8%; International: 2.1 million, +3.8%;

Cargo: 186,111 tons, +7.7%; Freight: 176,471 tons, +7.3%; Mail: 9640 tons, +16.7%;

Aircraft movements: 57,898, -0.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 68th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2006. [more - original PR]