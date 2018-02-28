28-Feb-2018 3:20 PM
Los Angeles International Airport reports Jan-2018 traffic up nearly 4%
Los Angeles International Airport reported (26-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 6.7 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.6 million, +3.8%;
- International: 2.1 million, +3.8%;
- Cargo: 186,111 tons, +7.7%;
- Freight: 176,471 tons, +7.3%;
- Mail: 9640 tons, +16.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 57,898, -0.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 68th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2006. [more - original PR]