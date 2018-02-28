Loading
28-Feb-2018 3:20 PM

Los Angeles International Airport reports Jan-2018 traffic up nearly 4%

Los Angeles International Airport reported (26-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.7 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.6 million, +3.8%;
    • International: 2.1 million, +3.8%;
  • Cargo: 186,111 tons, +7.7%;
    • Freight: 176,471 tons, +7.3%;
    • Mail: 9640 tons, +16.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 57,898, -0.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 68th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2006. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More