Los Angeles International Airport reports eighth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

Los Angeles International Airport reported (25-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 7.1 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.0 million, +2.7%;
- International: 2.1 million, +4.7%;
- Cargo: 213,039 tons, +5.4%;
- Freight: 198,141 tons, +5.2%;
- Mail: 14,898 tons, +7.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 59,074, -1.2%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 84.6 million, +4.5%;
- Cargo: 2.4 million tons, +8.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 700,362, +0.5%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Los Angeles International Airport reported eighth consecutive year of passengers growth in 2017. [more - original PR]