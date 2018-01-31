Loading
31-Jan-2018 3:42 PM

Los Angeles International Airport reports eighth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

Los Angeles International Airport reported (25-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 7.1 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 5.0 million, +2.7%;
      • International: 2.1 million, +4.7%;
    • Cargo: 213,039 tons, +5.4%;
      • Freight: 198,141 tons, +5.2%;
      • Mail: 14,898 tons, +7.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 59,074, -1.2%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 84.6 million, +4.5%;
    • Cargo: 2.4 million tons, +8.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 700,362, +0.5%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Los Angeles International Airport reported eighth consecutive year of passengers growth in 2017. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More