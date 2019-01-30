Los Angeles International Airport passenger traffic up 3.5% to 87.5 million in 2018

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) reported (29-Jan-2019) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) handled 87.5 million passengers in 2018, a 3.5% increase year-on-year. Los Angeles City Trade, Travel and Tourism Commitee chairman Joe Buscaino attributed passenger traffic growth to investment in "modernising" the airport and "improving the passenger experience". Mr Buscaino further added "as more terminals are renovated" and the automated people mover opens, Los Angeles' "popularity as a destination will only increase". [more - original PR]