Los Angeles International Airport opens Southwest Airlines terminal 1 redevelopment

Los Angeles International Airport opened (30-Nov-2018) Southwest Airlines' USD516.7 million terminal 1 redevelopment. Features of the terminal include a new check in area, nine lane security checkpoint, refurbished baggage claim area, expanded restroom facilities and new food, beverage and retail offerings. The project created 3475 construction jobs and is part of an overall airport modernisation program, which will also see the completion of an elevated train in 2023. Constriction on terminal 1.5, a connecting structure between terminals 1 and 2, is currently underway. [more - original PR]