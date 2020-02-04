Los Angeles Airport remains 'the world's top origination and destination airport' in 2019

Los Angeles World Airports announced (03-Feb-2020) Los Angeles International Airport handled 88.1 million passengers in 2019, up 0.6% year-on-year, marking the airport's busiest year on record. Los Angeles board of airport commissioners president Sean Burton said the airport continues "to lead the way as the world's top origination and destination airport", with "scores of popular domestic and international routes and highly competitive fares". Mr Burton added: "In 2020, the airport will continue its role as a critical driver of the local economy, generating hundreds of thousands of high paying jobs while keeping Southern California connected to the world". [more - original PR]