CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Long haul low cost becomes mainstream as full service airlines gradually embrace new business models', stated (04-Jun-2017) business models are changing at a pace which may still seem ridiculously slow for other industries but is scarily fast for most airlines. The long haul low cost sector is no longer experimental and is becoming more mainstream. The adoption of the model by three main European airline groups, Air France-KLM, IAG and Lufthansa, is the biggest testament yet to the future of a model that until recently seemed questionable. In summer 2017, long haul low cost operations will account for approximately 6% of total seat capacity compared to approximately 3% in summer 2016. The long haul low cost sector will likely again double in size over the next two years and surpass a 1% share of global capacity. [more - CAPA Analysis]