Lone Star Air to launch under partnership between Liberian Government and Goldstar Air
Lone Star Air, via its official Facebook account, announced (06-Oct-2020) Liberia's Government and Goldstar Air signed a strategic partnership agreement to revive Lone Star Air as the national airline of Liberia. The airline plans to initially operate from Monrovia to Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Banjul, Bissau, Conakry, Dakar, Freetown, Lagos, Ouagadougou and Sao Tome. The carrier will operate under a "low cost carriers package and tours operation methodology", which has been successful in Europe and North America. Lone Star Air stated Liberia's President George Weah "deems it necessary to initiate plans for a dedicated aviation driven development as strategic goal of using it as a driver of social economic transformation". The airline added: "The major objective of Lone Star Air business operations is to attract more visitors to Liberia".