London Stansted Airport CEO Ken O'Toole, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (12-Oct-2018) "Stansted is the fastest growing airport in the UK for the last two years, it is the fastest growing airport in London this year by quite some considerable margin and we anticipate that Stansted is going to deliver 50% of all of London's traffic growth over the next 10 years". [more - CAPA TV]