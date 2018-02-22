London Stansted Airport submits plan to increase pax limits from 35m to 43m p/a

London Stansted Airport outlined (22-Feb-2018) its commitment to long term growth within approved flight and noise limits:

Submitted an application to Uttlesford District Council to raise restrictions on passenger numbers from 35 million to 43 million p/a;

Increased capacity enables Stansted to meet demand over the next 10 years;

Increased services to create choice and competition for consumers and will support 5000 new jobs at the airport;

Application also seeks permission for additional airfield infrastructure within the current airfield boundary, including two new links to the runway, six additional stands on the mid airfield and three additional stands at the north eastern end of the airport;

Businesses across the UK and in the East of England to benefit from long haul connectivity to fast growing markets including China, India and the US.

London Stansted Airport CEO Ken O'Toole commented: "Looking to the future, demand at Stansted is predicted to remain strong and with constraints on runway capacity in the South East increasing, we are expecting to reach our current limit on passenger numbers in the early 2020s. We are now at the point where it is right to consider the framework for the airport's growth beyond the current limit. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]