London Southend Airport in negotiations with LCCs for 2021 operations

Stobart Group stated (01-Oct-2020) London Southend Airport continues to benefit from strong uninterrupted income through its global logistics operations and recommenced passenger services from Jun-2020. While passenger activity has been modest in the initial months since reopening, London Southend Airport remains well positioned to benefit from the expected recovery in the short haul leisure travel market as and when restrictions ease. There is scope for further development of the Group's logistics operations given the growth in online demand. The airport remains confident in its relationships with its existing carriers and is in positive discussions in relation to the post winter schedule commencing Apr-2021. It is also actively engaging with a range of other LCC airlines regarding their interest in established proven routes that can be operated from 2021 at a low cost of operation. [more - original PR]