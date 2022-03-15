London Heathrow Airport to remove mask wearing mandate

London Heathrow Airport announced (14-Mar-2022) plans to remove the mask wearing mandate in all terminals from 16-Mar-2022. Chief operating officer Emma Gilthorpe said: "While we still recommend wearing them, we can be confident the investments we've made in COVID-secure measures... combined with the fantastic protection provided by the vaccine will continue to keep people safe while travelling". Virgin Atlantic and British Airways also announced plans to drop mask wearing requirements, with Virgin chief customer & operating officer Corneel Koster saying the carrier's mandate will be removed gradually, beginning with Caribbean services from Heathrow and Manchester Airport. British Airways chief operating officer Jason Mahoney said passengers will only be required to wear a mask if the destination requires it, effective 16-Mar-2022. Heathrow stated it "will not hesitate to reinstate the mandatory use of face coverings at the airport" should a significant rise in COVID cases or a future variant of concern materialise. [more - original PR]