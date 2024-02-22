London Heathrow Airport reports first adjusted profit since 2019

London Heathrow Airport reported (21-Feb-2024) an adjusted profit before tax of GBP38 million in 2023, the airport's first adjusted profit since 2019. The airport reported its balance sheet remains strong, with gearing below the pre-pandemic level and GBP3.8 billion of liquidity. The airport stated that due to a 20% reduction in airport charges, in line with the UK Civil Aviation Authority's H7 settlement, maintaining a small profit will require it to close a GBP400 million gap "with efficiencies and investment trade-offs over the next three years". The airport added it is finalising a refreshed business strategy and is targeting 81.4 million passengers in 2024. No dividends were paid in 2023 and none are forecast for 2024, although dividends are "plausible subject to financial performance". CEO Thomas Woldbye stated: "We delivered much improved service for our customers, and managed to turn a small profit after three consecutive years of losses. That's a great platform to build on, although in 2024, we are expected to deliver even further improved service to more passengers". [more - original PR]