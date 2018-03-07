London Heathrow Airport releases Export Climate Index, CEO notes need for expansion

London Heathrow Airport released (07-Mar-2018) results from its first 'Export Climate Index', tracking the health of the UK's export economy and its impacts on families and businesses across the country. Details include:

Quarterly index is carried out by the Centre for Economics and Business Research;

Heathrow's share in the value of non EU export goods held steady at around 30% for the past 10 years;

Cargo volumes increased by more than 150% over the past 10 years;

In 2017, GBP48.9 billion worth of UK exports bound for destinations outside the EU/ Switzerland were handled via Heathrow;

Rising oil prices and the appreciation of the pound in 4Q2017 was offset by UK producers' high expectations for the future.

London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye commented: "Now more than ever, the UK needs to secure its status as an outward-looking global trading nation. It is clear that Heathrow is essential to trade outside the EU, but as we continue to operate at capacity, we will jeopardise new routes and trade with the rest of the world. True transformative change to our flight network – and consequently the UK's export climate – will only be achieved through the our expansion so we can connect all corners of the UK to the growing markets of the world". [more - original PR]