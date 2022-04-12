12-Apr-2022 12:50 PM
London Heathrow Airport records highest monthly traffic since start of pandemic in Mar-2022
London Heathrow Airport handled (11-Apr-2022) 4.2 million passengers in Mar-2022, the highest monthly figure since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport stated demand is being driven by outbound leisure during weekends and school holidays, while inbound leisure and business travel "remains weak due to high COVID levels in the UK and the requirement to test before returning home". Summer 2022 peak days are expected to see traffic reach close to 2019 levels, with Heathrow planning to hire 12,000 staff to meet increased demand. [more - original PR]