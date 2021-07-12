12-Jul-2021 4:38 PM
London Heathrow Airport pax down 86.8% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019
London Heathrow Airport reported (12-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2021:
- Passengers: 956,689, -86.8% compared to Jun-2019;
- UK and Channel Islands: 140,496, -67.5%;
- Europe: 429,122, -85.9%;
- Africa: 61,534, -78.1%;
- Americas: 157,852, -91.8%;
- Middle East: 87,668, -85.6%;
- Asia Pacific: 80,017, -91.7%;
- Cargo: 111,059 tonnes, -15.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 13,255, -67.5%. [more - original PR]