Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Aug-2021 5:38 AM

London Heathrow Airport pax down 80.5% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019

London Heathrow Airport reported (11-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.5 million, -80.5% compared to Jul-2019;
  • Cargo: 115,347 tonnes, -11.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 16,379, -61.1%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More