12-Aug-2021 5:38 AM
London Heathrow Airport pax down 80.5% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019
London Heathrow Airport reported (11-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, -80.5% compared to Jul-2019;
- UK and Channel Islands: 167,323, -62.5%;
- Europe: 764,135, -76.4%;
- Africa: 79,648, -73.7%;
- Americas: 268,420, -86.3%;
- Middle East: 134,050, -82.0%;
- Asia Pacific: 97,269, -90.8%;
- Cargo: 115,347 tonnes, -11.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,379, -61.1%. [more - original PR]