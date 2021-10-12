12-Oct-2021 4:57 AM
London Heathrow Airport pax down 62% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019
London Heathrow Airport reported (11-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2021:
- Passengers: 2.6 million, -62.1% compared to Sep-2019;
- UK and Channel Islands: 206,701, -46.8%;
- Europe: 1.4 million, -51.2%;
- Africa: 8219, -97.0%;
- Americas: 441,515, -74.4%;
- Middle East: 264,724, -58.9%;
- Asia Pacific: 209,541, -77.7%;
- Cargo: 116,389 tonnes, -7.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 21,248, -45.5%. [more - original PR]