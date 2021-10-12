Become a CAPA Member
12-Oct-2021 4:57 AM

London Heathrow Airport pax down 62% in Sep-2021, compared to Sep-2019

London Heathrow Airport reported (11-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2021:

  • Passengers: 2.6 million, -62.1% compared to Sep-2019;
  • Cargo: 116,389 tonnes, -7.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 21,248, -45.5%. [more - original PR]

