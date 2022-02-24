Become a CAPA Member
24-Feb-2022 12:39 PM

London Heathrow Airport outlines GBP4bn plan for H7 regulatory period

London Heathrow Airport announced (23-Feb-2022) a GBP4.1 billion capital plan for the H7 regulatory period, with focus areas for investment including:

  • Asset maintenance and replacement;
  • Replacement of Terminal 2 baggage handling system;
  • Renovation of security lanes;
  • Investment in retail offerings and digital experience;
  • Investment in sustainability strategy.

CEO John Holland-Kaye said the investment plan for the next five years will "meet the needs of passengers, drive fast traffic recovery and incentivise investment in a critical national asset, while keeping the increase in ticket prices below 2% despite significantly fewer passengers". As previously reported by CAPA, the airport recently launched its sustainability strategy for the period from 2022 until 2030, with features including a sustainable aviation fuel based incentive scheme for airlines and a commitment to cut air carbon emissions by up to 15% compared to 2019 and reduce on ground emissions by at least 45%. [more - original PR]

