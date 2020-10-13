London Heathrow Airport CEO: UK's Global Travel Taskforce 'needs to act quickly'

London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye said (12-Oct-2020) the UK Government's "Global Travel Taskforce is a great step forward, but needs to act quickly to save the millions of UK jobs that rely on aviation". London Heathrow Airport's Sep-2020 traffic experienced a loss of 5.5 million passengers, down 82% year-on-year. Most travel is to the remaining European destinations on the UK's travel corridors list, however, the number of countries on this list has declined since its launch, with 61 countries now requiring a 14 day quarantine period. Long haul business travel continues to be restricted by international border closures and a lack of testing. York Aviation estimates that the UK economy is losing GBP32 million daily through restricted air travel to the US. Mr Holland-Kaye said "Implementing 'test and release' after five days of quarantine would kick start the economy" with the government holding the ability to "show real leadership by working with the US to develop a common international standard for pre-departure testing that would mean that only COVID-free passengers are allowed to travel from high risk countries". [more - original PR]