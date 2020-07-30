London Heathrow Airport CEO: 'Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette'

London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye stated (29-Jul-2020) "The UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast", and without it, "Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette". Mr Holland-Kaye stated: "Testing offers a way to safely open up travel and trade to some of the UK's biggest markets which currently remain closed. Our European competitors are racing ahead with passenger testing, if the UK doesn't act soon global Britain will be nothing more than a campaign slogan". [more - original PR]