17-Dec-2020 10:16 AM

London Heathrow Airport: Additional capacity to allow competition for trade

London Heathrow Airport, in response to findings of UK's Supreme Court ruling, stated (16-Dec-2020) "Only by expanding the UK's hub airport can we connect all of Britain to all of the growing markets of the world". The airport said aviation demand will recover from coronavirus, and "the additional capacity at an expanded Heathrow will allow Britain as a sovereign nation to compete for trade and win against our rivals in France and Germany". London Heathrow Airport stated it has "already committed to net zero and this ruling recognises the robust planning process that will require us to prove expansion is compliant with the UK's climate change obligations, including the Paris Climate Agreement, before construction can begin". [more - original PR]

