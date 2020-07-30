London Heathrow Airport 2Q2020 pax declines more than 96%

London Heathrow Airport stated (29-Jul-2020) passenger volumes in 2Q2020 decreased more than 96%. The airport anticipates a gradual recovery as countries reopen borders, but that 2020 passenger volumes will be more than 60% lower than 2019. 2Q2020 revenue fell 85% to GBP119 million and adjusted EBITDA turned to a loss of GBP93 million. London Heathrow Airport recorded an adjusted loss before tax of GBP471 million in 1H2020. [more - original PR]