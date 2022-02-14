14-Feb-2022 11:16 AM
London Gatwick Airport to resume operations from South Terminal in Mar-2022
London Gatwick Airport announced (13-Feb-2022) plans to resume operations from its South Terminal on 27-Mar-2022. CEO Stewart Wingate said the decision is in anticipation of a busy summer season, due to airlines operating "significantly increased schedules" and the UK Government's removal of travel restrictions and slot regulations. The terminal has been closed since 15-Jun-2020 as a cost saving measure. [more - original PR]