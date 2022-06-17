Become a CAPA Member
17-Jun-2022 12:31 PM

London Gatwick Airport to moderate growth rate in Jul/Aug-2022

London Gatwick Airport announced (17-Jun-2022) plans to moderate the rate of growth in Jul-2022 and Aug-2022 to ensure more predictable and reliable schedules for carriers during the remainder of the peak school summer holiday period. Frequency will gradually increase from 825 times daily in Jul-2022 to 850 times daily in Aug-2022. CEO Stewart Wingate said: "It is clear that during the Jubilee week a number of companies operating at the airport struggled in particular, because of staff shortages. By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers - and also our airlines - to better match their flying programmes with their available resources". [more - original PR]

