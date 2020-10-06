London Gatwick Airport to introduce forecourt charge for vehicles

London Gatwick Airport announced (05-Oct-2020) plans to introduce a charge of GBP5 for vehicles using the forecourt to drop off passengers directly outside its terminals, with revenue raised to assist the airport's recovery from coronavirus impacts, effective 2021. Anyone who does not wish to pay the charge will be able to drop off or pick up passengers in the airport's long stay car parks with two hours free parking and a free shuttle bus to the terminals. Gatwick plans to look at solutions for those who regularly drop off and pick up at the South Terminal each day to access to the train station which includes many local residents. The airport said reducing its environmental impact continues to be an important focus, with plans to put a proportion of the revenue into Gatwick's existing Sustainable Transport Fund. [more - original PR]