Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Aug-2023 11:44 AM

London Gatwick Airport to add 50th long haul route in Nov-2023

London Gatwick Airport confirmed (09-Aug-2023) Ethiopian Airlines plans to commence three times weekly Addis Ababa-London Gatwick service on 21-Nov-2023. The service will mark Gatwick's 50th long haul destination and its first service to Addis Ababa since 2006. Gatwick now offers more than 80% of its pre-COVID-19 long haul routes, covering destinations in Africa, Asia, Canada, the Caribbean, Middle East and US. Upcoming long haul service launches include the following:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More