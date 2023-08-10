10-Aug-2023 11:44 AM
London Gatwick Airport to add 50th long haul route in Nov-2023
London Gatwick Airport confirmed (09-Aug-2023) Ethiopian Airlines plans to commence three times weekly Addis Ababa-London Gatwick service on 21-Nov-2023. The service will mark Gatwick's 50th long haul destination and its first service to Addis Ababa since 2006. Gatwick now offers more than 80% of its pre-COVID-19 long haul routes, covering destinations in Africa, Asia, Canada, the Caribbean, Middle East and US. Upcoming long haul service launches include the following:
- Air Mauritius: Daily to Mauritius in Oct-2023;
- British Airways: Accra in Oct-2023;
- Norse Atlantic Airways: Boston and Miami in Sep-2023 and to Bridgetown, Kingston and Montego Bay in Oct-2023. [more - original PR]