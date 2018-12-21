21-Dec-2018 10:13 AM
London Gatwick Airport shut down due to drone sightings
London Gatwick Airport experienced (20-Dec-2018) extensive operational disruptions due to reports of two drones entering its airspace. The airport, via its official Twitter account, confirmed it closed at 21:03 on 19-Dec-2018 until 03:01 20-Dec-2018 and closed again at 03:45 20-Dec-2018 following an additional sighting. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV] [more - original PR - V]