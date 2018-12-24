London Gatwick Airport resumes operations following drone incident

London Gatwick Airport stated (21/22-Dec-2018) it resumed aeronautical operations at 06:00 on 21-Dec-2018 following a series of temporary suspensions on 19/20-Dec-2018 due to reports of two unmanned aerial vehicles entering the airspace of the airport. London Gatwick reported it cooperated with "partners, including Government agencies and the Military to put measures in place which have provided the confidence we needed to reopen the runway and ensure the safety of passengers". The airport operated a full schedule of services on 22-Dec-2018 and plans to handle a full schedule on 23-Dec-2018, although "A small number of delays and cancellations may continue to occur as the airport recovers to normal operations following three days of disruption". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]