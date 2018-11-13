13-Nov-2018 8:32 AM
London Gatwick Airport reports record pax in Oct-2018
London Gatwick Airport reported (12-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 4.0 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
- European scheduled: 2.5 million, +1.0%;
- North Atlantic: 372,500, +15.4%;
- Other long haul: 348,500, +9.3%;
- UK and Channel Islands: 332,200, -9.3%;
- European charter: 275,400, +2.6%;
- Ireland: 141,800, +3.0%;
- Cargo: 10,481 tonnes, +1.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 25,069, -0.2%.
The airport achieved a new record for October passenger traffic in Oct-2018. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More