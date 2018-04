London Gatwick Airport reported (11-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

Passengers: 3.5 million, +2.5% year-on-year;

European scheduled: 2.1 million, +0.7%; Other long haul: 422,500, +15.9%; UK and Channel Islands: 303,100, -12.1%; European charter: 270,700, -2.7%; North Atlantic: 263,800, +37.0%; Ireland: 140,100, -7.6%;

Cargo: 9533 tonnes, +21.7%;

Aircraft movements: 22,124, -0.5%;

The airport reported the busiest March in its history in Mar-2018. It was also the airport's 61st consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]