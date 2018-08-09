9-Aug-2018 11:29 AM
London Gatwick Airport reports highest July pax since 2008 in Jul-2018
London Gatwick Airport reported (08-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 4.8 million, +1.0% year-on-year;
-
- European scheduled: 3.2 million, -1.0%;
- North Atlantic: 437,500, +24.9%;
- Other long haul: 408,600, +16.7%;
- UK and Channel Islands: 326,500, -10.2%;
- European charter: 242,500, -10.8%;
- Ireland: 146,000, -0.6%;
- Cargo: 10,129 tonnes, +28.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 27,882, -0.7%.
The airport achieved a new record for July passenger traffic in July-2018. [more - original PR]
