London Gatwick Airport reports flat pax traffic, double digit cargo growth in Sep-2018
London Gatwick Airport reported (11-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 4.5 million, +0.3% year-on-year;
- European scheduled: 3.0 million, -1.5%;
- North Atlantic: 398,600, +20.5%;
- Other long haul: 361,600, +15.6%;
- UK and Channel Islands: 318,300, -9.6%;
- European charter: 249,800, -7.9%;
- Ireland: 132,100, +0.4%;
- Cargo: 9873 tonnes, +17.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 26,951, -1.0%.
The airport achieved a new record for September passenger traffic in Sep-2018. [more - original PR]
