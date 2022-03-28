28-Mar-2022 12:18 PM
London Gatwick Airport reopens South Terminal
London Gatwick Airport resumed (27-Mar-2022) operations from South Terminal on 27-Mar-2022. The reopening of the terminal will see daily aircraft movements increase from about 300 to around 570. Airlines operating from the terminal will include British Airways, Wizz Air, Vueling, Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Norwegian. CEO Stewart Wingate said the reopening meant "we are effectively opening a medium-sized airport overnight". The terminal had been closed since Jun-2020. [more - original PR]