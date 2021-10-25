25-Oct-2021 2:22 PM
London Gatwick Airport projects creation of 800 jobs through Northern Runway routine use project
London Gatwick Airport estimated (22-Oct-2021) up to 800 construction jobs will be created if its plan to bring the Northern Runway into routine use proceeds. The airport stated 18,400 local jobs could be generated by 2038 as a result of the proposed initiative. As previously reported by CAPA, a public consultation regarding the future operation of the runway is running until 01-Dec-2021. [more - original PR]