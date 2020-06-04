Become a CAPA Member
4-Jun-2020

London City Airport to resume operations in the very near future

London City Airport announced (03-Jun-2020) plans to resume operations in the very near future, following a temporary suspension since 25-Mar-2020 due to the impact of coronavirus. The airport expects domestic services to key destinations to resume first, followed by the resumption of international services in early Jul-2020. London City Airport is implementing the following measures to ensure passenger safety once services resume:

  • Thermal screening equipment installed at arrivals and departures areas;
  • Airport personnel to be supplied with face masks and visors;
  • Partnering with Crowd-Vision to deploy a solution to detect passenger congestion in terminal facilities, enabling airport personnel to direct passengers to less congested areas;
  • Frequent disinfection and sanitation of passenger terminal facilities. [more - original PR]

