London City Airport to resume operations in the very near future

London City Airport announced (03-Jun-2020) plans to resume operations in the very near future, following a temporary suspension since 25-Mar-2020 due to the impact of coronavirus. The airport expects domestic services to key destinations to resume first, followed by the resumption of international services in early Jul-2020. London City Airport is implementing the following measures to ensure passenger safety once services resume:

Thermal screening equipment installed at arrivals and departures areas;

Airport personnel to be supplied with face masks and visors;

Partnering with Crowd-Vision to deploy a solution to detect passenger congestion in terminal facilities, enabling airport personnel to direct passengers to less congested areas;

Frequent disinfection and sanitation of passenger terminal facilities. [more - original PR]