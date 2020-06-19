London City Airport to resume commercial operations from 21-Jun-2020

London City Airport announced (18-Jun-2020) plans to resume commercial operations from 21-Jun-2020 and implement the following safety and security measures:

An enhanced cleaning regime, including a long life anti microbial surface treatment called Zonitise, used throughout the airport;

Touch free hand sanitiser stations;

One way systems;

Perspex screens at key points of interaction, such as check in desks;

Clear signage and floor markings to help maintain social distancing and guide travellers through the airport;

Advance crowd monitoring technology to identify and manage busy areas, using CrowdVision;

Non contact, automatic temperature checking technology for rapid preliminary screening;

Staff using face masks or visors and gloves.

The airport added a survey of its customers found 40% expect to travel for business or leisure within the next three months, and over three quarters of customers are likely to travel when they are told it is safe to do so. [more - original PR]