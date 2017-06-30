London City Airport appoints Betchel to oversee GBP370 million upgrade programme

London City Airport appointed (29-Jun-2017) US construction and civil engineering firm Bechtel to deliver the GBP370 million City Airport Development Programme (CADP). Highlights include:

Expanding existing terminal facilities to accommodate 6.5 million passengers p/a by 2025;

Seven new aircraft stands and a full length parallel taxiway, accommodating 111,000 aircraft movements p/a;

Five year contract: 50 Bechtel staff working as part of an integrated team with London City officials;

Appointment of Peter Adams as chief asset and programme officer to oversee CADP developments.

Bechtel previously oversaw projects at London Gatwick Airport and is currently building a new terminal at Muscat Airport. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]