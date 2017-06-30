30-Jun-2017 11:32 AM
London City Airport appoints Betchel to oversee GBP370 million upgrade programme
London City Airport appointed (29-Jun-2017) US construction and civil engineering firm Bechtel to deliver the GBP370 million City Airport Development Programme (CADP). Highlights include:
- Expanding existing terminal facilities to accommodate 6.5 million passengers p/a by 2025;
- Seven new aircraft stands and a full length parallel taxiway, accommodating 111,000 aircraft movements p/a;
- Five year contract: 50 Bechtel staff working as part of an integrated team with London City officials;
- Appointment of Peter Adams as chief asset and programme officer to oversee CADP developments.
Bechtel previously oversaw projects at London Gatwick Airport and is currently building a new terminal at Muscat Airport. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]